ZPM wins big in Mizoram, gears up to form new government in state

Mizoram voted for the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM)'s promise of heralding a "new system," giving it a comfortable 27 seats in the 40-member state assembly on Monday.

The victory of the fledgling party, a coalition of smaller parties, marks the birth of a third force in state politics, which the "grand old party system," as the ZPM puts it, of Congress and Mizo National Front (MNF) have dominated ever since Mizoram attained statehood on February 20, 1987.

Lalduhoma, 74, the chief ministerial face of the ZPM, is set to be the first chief minister other than outgoing CM Zoramthanga and Congress' Lal Thanhawla in three decades. Zoramthanga lost his seat as did nine of 11 MNF ministers who contested the polls despite its support to the Kuki refugees. The Kuki-Zo of Manipur hills and Mizos are kindred tribes.

Zoramthanga, 79, whose MNF is part of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), submitted his resignation to the governor. The MNF will continue to be with the NDA.

However, Lalduhoma, in an interview with PTI, said, "We will maintain good relations with the Centre, but we will not join any political grouping at the national level."

The ZPM fielded several well-known personalities, such as popular gospel singer Vanlalsailova from Dampa, who lost, while former international footballer Jeje Lalpekhlua won from the South Tuipui seat, as did All India Football Federation executive member Lalnghinglova Hmar from Aizawl West-II. While the outgoing Mizoram assembly had no women MLAs, three women won in the 2023 polls.

The ZPM's "new system" comprises introducing a minimum support price for four local produce – broomgrass, turmeric, ginger, and chilli. It has promised to roll out the "new system" through land, economic, and administrative reforms. However, given Mizoram's inadequate infrastructure and insufficient revenue streams, it would need New Delhi's support to fulfil its promises.

The ZPM began as a platform of half a dozen smaller parties and civil society groups in 2017, fielding 38 candidates as Independents in the 2018 Assembly polls as it was yet to get the status of a 'recognised party.' Eight of its candidates won. In April this year, ZPM swept the elections to the municipal council of Lunglei, Mizoram's second-biggest town, winning all 11 seats.

The ZPM's positions on the Uniform Civil Code and the ethnic unrest in Manipur are similar to the MNF, which had demanded the sacking of the N Biren Singh-led BJP government in the neighbouring state.