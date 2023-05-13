close

Victory-defeat aren't new to BJP, will introspect setback: Yediyurappa

Earlier, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai conceded defeat and said that the BJP will come back victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Yediyurappa

3 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 4:01 PM IST
As Congress surged ahead on Saturday in the Karnataka assembly elections results, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa said victory and defeat are not new for the party and it will introspect the setback.

The Congress is on its way to scoring an emphatic victory in the Karnataka polls. Congress is at 136 including 10 seats that the party has won so far and 126 seats where it is leading. BJP continues to lead in 60 seats.

"Victory and defeat aren't new to BJP. Party workers need not be panicked by these results. We will introspect about the party's setback. I respectfully accept this verdict," said BJP leader Yediyurappa on the party's defeat in Karnataka.

Earlier, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai conceded defeat and said that the BJP will come back victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Congress surged ahead as it lead in 124 seats at noon while the BJP was ahead in 69 seats and JD(S) at 24 seats.

Bommai said that once the results will be out a detailed analysis will be done to analyse the gaps that were left at various levels.

"We've not been able to make the mark. Once the results come we will do a detailed analysis. As a national party, we will not only analyse but also see what deficiencies and gaps were left at various levels. We take this result in our stride," said Basavaraj Bommai.

He further added that all the efforts put in by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP workers weren't able to make the mark.

"In spite of a lot of efforts put in by PM and BJP workers, we've not been able to make the mark. Once the full results come we'll do a detailed analysis. We take this result in our stride to come back in Lok Sabha elections," said Bommai.

Bommai had earlier said that he was confident of a BJP victory.

Meanwhile, Bommai's convoy got stuck in Haveri as Congress workers on the route cheered their party's win.

The counting of votes began at 8 am amid tight security across the state.

The exit polls predicted a hung assembly with some showing Congress returning to power with a majority. A few exit polls also showed BJP ahead.

If there is a hung assembly, Janata Dal (Secular) can play the role of a kingmaker.

The fiercely contested election that saw high-pitch campaigns from the political parties is crucial for both BJP and Congress.

Victory-defeat aren't new to BJP, will introspect setback: Yediyurappa

