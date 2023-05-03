close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BJP programs are part of Congress' manifesto: Karnataka CM Bommai

Bommaii said on the one hand the BJP is seeking votes based on patriotism and the country's security but on the other hand, the Congress Party has joined hands with anti-nationals to divide the nation

ANI General News
Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

3 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 7:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Training his guns at Congress, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called the Congress' manifesto "cheating" claiming that most of the programs were announced by the incumbent BJP government.

Speaking at the election campaign of BJP candidate MR Patil here, the CM said, "He has an emotional bond with this taluk as he spent most of his childhood days here in Kamadolli, Saunshi, and Gudageri. His father, former CM, SR Bommai had got released nearly 30,000 acres of land to farmers of this taluk, and he had won from the constituency as an independent candidate. The chilli crop is grown more in Kundagol but the Byadgi chilli is the most famous across the world. From next year, arrangements will be made for the purchase of the chilli crop in Kundgol."

Bommaii said on the one hand the BJP is seeking votes based on patriotism and the country's security but on the other hand, the Congress Party has joined hands with anti-nationals to divide the nation.

He further said that the Congress party has done zero development all these years. Under the Kisan Sanman scheme, benefits had been distributed among 54 lakh farmers across the state of which 20,000 belonged to Kundgol taluk.

"This taluk is denied development in the last 20 years. I have released a Rs 25 crore grant to the MLA of all taluk without making any difference. The Kundagol taluk had been given Rs 250 crore for development," he said.

He said the Congress Party released its election manifesto and a guarantee has been issued even for this document.

Also Read

BJP CEC meeting today to finalise candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Karnataka polls: CM Basavaraj Bommai files his nomination from Shiggaon

BJP is democratic party, not a dictatorship like Congress: Bommai

Gujarat elections exit poll survey will impact Karnataka too: CM Bommai

NCP slams Maha govt, BJP and Centre for 'silence' on Karnataka CM's remarks

They are stealing democracy: Priyanka Gandhi's jibe at BJP in Karnataka

Cong, BJP urge EC to ban electioneering by top leaders of other side

K'taka polls: Cong seeks EC ban on campaigning over hate speech

Speak 70% about yourself, but 30% about Karnataka also: Rahul Gandhi to PM

Karnataka Assembly polls: Congress promises to roll back 12-hour shift

"They have promised to give 10 kg of rice to each family member. The BJP government is also giving the same quantity of rice to eligible people after the Covid pandemic. The rice is given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi but the Congress leaders have put up their photos on the rice sack. The BJP had announced a free bus ride for women but the Congress Party announces something under a different name," said Bommai.

He said that Congress promised to complete the Kalasa-Bandura canal works in five years and the BJP government has prepared to float a tender.

"The Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology hospitals will be opened in all revenue divisions and steps have been initiated to have a 250-bed Jayadeva Hospital in Hubballi. The government will give more funds if the voters elect MR Patil by a big margin," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Basavaraj Somappa Bommai Karnataka polls BJP Congress Politics

First Published: May 03 2023 | 10:22 AM IST

They are stealing democracy: Priyanka Gandhi's jibe at BJP in Karnataka

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
3 min read

Cong, BJP urge EC to ban electioneering by top leaders of other side

bse, bombay stock exchange, stock market, markets, nse, National stock exchange
6 min read

K'taka polls: Cong seeks EC ban on campaigning over hate speech

Congress
6 min read

Speak 70% about yourself, but 30% about Karnataka also: Rahul Gandhi to PM

Rahul Gandhi, congress
3 min read

Karnataka Assembly polls: Congress promises to roll back 12-hour shift

Workers at Wazirpur Industrial area during the unlocking process, as construction activities and factories reopened in the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown by the Delhi government, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
4 min read

Tata Steel Q4 results: Consolidated net profit declines 83% to Rs 1,705 cr

Tata Steel
3 min read

Go First in a tailspin, files for insolvency; blames P&W engines

Go First
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Analysts recommend to selectively buy-the-dip in QSR stocks; here's why

Delivery
3 min read

UIDAI allows residents to verify email, mobile number seeded with Aadhaar

UIDAI
2 min read

Go First Airways owes financial creditors $798 mn, shows bankruptcy filing

Go First
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon