Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

Assembly polls: Congress will get another chance in Rajasthan, says Pilot

"The mood of the people here is towards changing the trend of alternating governments this time, " he added

Sachin Pilot

"We have worked together (for the party). It is not about two or three people. The Congress unit of Rajasthan is united," Pilot, the Congress leader said (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2023 | 8:44 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Sachin Pilot exuded confidence on Saturday that his party will get another chance in the state, saying the mood of the people is towards changing the trend of alternating governments this time.
Speaking to ANI about the polls, the former Deputy Chief Minister of the state said, "I am confident that Congress will get another chance in the state (to return to power). We will get the numbers required to form the government. People here want to vote for those who deliver and stay committed."
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The mood of the people here is towards changing the trend of alternating governments this time, " he added.
However, he played down the apparent rift with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
"We have worked together (for the party). It is not about two or three people. The Congress unit of Rajasthan is united," Pilot, the Congress leader said.
Voting began in 199 out of 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan on Saturday after days of hectic campaigning by major political parties, including the ruling Congress and BJP.
Elections in the Karanpur constituency were adjourned due to the passing of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.
The polling began at 7 am and voters can cast their ballots until 6 pm.
Adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful and fair elections.
A total of 1,02,290 security personnel have been deployed to ensure peaceful voting. A total force of 69,114 police personnel, 32,876 Rajasthan Home Guard, Forest Guard and RAC personnel have been deployed and 700 companies of CAPF have been deployed, he added.
The counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.
In 2018, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73. Gehlot assumed the CM position with the support of BSP MLAs and independents.

Also Read

Sachin Pilot may launch his 'Pragatisheel Congress' on June 11: Report

Rajasthan elections 2023: Meet Sachin Pilot, the youth icon of Congress

Will he, won't he? Sachin Pilot's silence triggers murmurs over next move

Rajasthan assembly elections: Polling begins in 199 constituencies

Rajasthan elections 2023: Congress veterans gather in Jaipur today

Raj polls: Ignore mistakes, keep state's interest in mind, says CM Gehlot

Rajasthan assembly elections: Polling begins in 199 constituencies

Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: Voting for Assembly seats begins

Rajasthan set for polls for 199 assembly seats, polling to begin at 7 am

Rajasthan polls to start at 7 am, over 300,000 vote via postal ballot

Topics : rajasthan Congress Politics

First Published: Nov 25 2023 | 8:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieOnePlus 12Telangana Elections LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon