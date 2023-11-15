Sensex (0.95%)
Rajasthan polls: Over 12,000 elderly, disabled voters to avail home voting

A total of 62,927 voters in the state applied for the home voting facility, which will be carried out till November 19

Bachan Singh, 111, Delhi’s oldest voter. Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 10:48 AM IST
More than 12,000 elderly and disabled voters exercised their rights to avail of home voting for the 2023 Rajasthan State Assembly elections. The first phase of home voting was rolled out on Tuesday. This special initiative by the Election Commission caters to individuals aged above 80 and those with disabilities, allowing them to cast their votes from the comfort of their homes. Special polling teams visited the homes of eligible voters to record their votes through postal ballots. The teams also ensured complete privacy for the voters at their homes.

Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta reported that a total of 62,927 voters in the state applied for the home voting facility. On the first day of home voting, 9,687 elderly voters and 2,655 disabled voters actively participated in the electoral process through postal ballots.

The home voting process will continue until November 19, providing an extended window for eligible individuals to cast their votes. For those voters who were unavailable during the initial phase, special polling teams will conduct a second round of home visits on November 20 and 21. Additionally, voters associated with essential services have designated voting dates from November 19 to November 21.

The broader voting process for all 200 assembly constituencies in Rajasthan is scheduled to take place on November 25. The counting of votes will occur on December 3 for all five poll-bound states: Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram.

1,875 candidates are contesting the 200-seat Rajasthan state Assembly elections. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have dominated the political landscape in Rajasthan, with both parties alternating governments since 1993. Congress formed the government in the 2018 state Assembly polls with Ashok Gehlot as chief minister.

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 10:47 AM IST

