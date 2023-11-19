Rajasthan polls: Petrol to come down by Rs 11.80 per litre, claims Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said petrol will be cheaper by at least Rs 11.80 per litre in Rajasthan if the BJP is elected in the November 25 Assembly elections.

Addressing a poll event in the state capital, Jaipur, on Saturday, the Union Petroleum Minister said, "I am being asked what will change in the state if the BJP comes to power in Rajasthan. Firstly, I am confident that the BJP is on course to form the government here. And, once we come to power, we will work to bring the price of petrol in Rajasthan at par with the rest of the country (barring Opposition-ruled states). Petrol, in Rajasthan, will be cheaper by at least Rs 11.80 per litre if we are elected."

Puri alleged that the price of petrol in Rajasthan was the highest in the country because of the additional cess imposed by the Congress government in the state.

He added that the Congress government in Rajasthan collected Rs 35,975 crore from additional levies on petrol and diesel over the last couple of years.

"In the last two years, the Rajasthan government collected taxes worth Rs 35,975 crore from additional cess on petrol and diesel till November 2021-2022 and 2022-2023. Rajasthan alone collected Rs 2000 crore more than 18 other states and Union Territories taken together," Puri said.

The Union Minister added when compared to 18 states and Union Territories, the tax collection from additional cess on fuel is significantly high.

"The tax collection of these 18 states and union territories, including Delhi, Uttarakhand, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Ladakh, Daman and Diu, Jammu and Kashmir, is Rs 32,597 crore," Puri was quoted as saying in a release from the Jaipur event.

"Today, the average rate of petrol across the country is Rs 96.72 per litre, but in Ganganagar, Rajasthan, the going rate for petrol is Rs 113.34 per litre," Puri said in poll-bound Rajasthan.

Hitting back at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over his statement that the central government was imposing more taxes on petrol and diesel, Puri said the former should look into affairs in his own state first.

The counting of votes for the Rajasthan Assembly will be held on December 3.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP finished at 73 seats in the 200-member House.

Gehlot eventually took the oath as CM with the support of BSP MLAs and Independent legislators.