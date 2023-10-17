close
Sensex (0.41%)
66439.98 + 273.05
Nifty (0.48%)
19826.40 + 94.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.94%)
6029.30 + 56.05
Nifty Midcap (0.51%)
40797.25 + 206.60
Nifty Bank (0.57%)
44477.85 + 251.95
Heatmap

Farmers across Telangana are with CM: BRS MLC K Kavitha ahead of polls

Telangana will go to polls on November 30 and the votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, will be counted on December 3

K Kavitha

The 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme was announced by the Telangana CM at a Farmers Coordination Committee (Rythu Samanvaya Samithi) conference at Jayashankar Agriculture University on February 25, 2018 | Photo: ANI twitter

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 10:38 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday said the farmers in Telangana will vote in favour of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the upcoming Assembly elections, adding that the state-sponsored 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme has made a difference to their lives and living.
Taking to her official handle on X, the BRS MLC posted, "With the aim of providing crop input subsidy to farmers, Telangana Chief Minister KCR launched 'Rythu Bandhu'. The United Nations has also appreciated the benefits to farmers from the 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme. Chief Minister KCR has promised to further promote the existing scheme in the next term."
Terming the promises in the manifesto of the ruling party, with regard to carrying forward the 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme as historic, Kavitha posted, "Chief Minister KCR took a decision to increase the benefits per acre/per annum by 'Rythu Bandhu' from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 in the first year, gradually phasing out the benefits to Rs 16,000 per acre annually. Will be increased."
"Farmers across the Telangana state are with CM KCR, who significantly changed the lives of farmers and the agricultural landscape of Telangana with his revolutionary 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme. With the blessings and love of our farmers, we are ready for the next elections," she added in her post.
The 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme was announced by the Telangana CM at a Farmers Coordination Committee (Rythu Samanvaya Samithi) conference at Jayashankar Agriculture University on February 25, 2018.
Telangana will go to polls on November 30 and the votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, will be counted on December 3.
In the previous Assembly polls in 2018, the BRS finished far ahead of its rivals, winning 88 of 119 seats and bagging 47.4 per cent of the total votes polled.
Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.

Also Read

Telangana CM KCR approves Rs 195 cr for drinking water project in Kamareddy

BRS appoints 54 in-charges for constituencies; party manifesto on Oct 15

Telangana Assembly elections: PM Modi, top BJP leaders to begin campaigning

Telangana Congress demands CM KCR's resignation, governor rule in state

Telangana elections: BRS releases first list, KCR to contest from two seats

TPCC considers offering 10 gm gold to eligible women during their wedding

Telangana: BRS manifesto promises free insurance, subsidised cylinders

Telangana Assembly elections: BRS manifesto matches Congress guarantees

BRS promises LPG cylinder at Rs 400, Rs 15 lakh health insurance

T'gana polls: Rajnath, other ministers to attend BJP campaign meetings

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Telangana Assembly Assembly elections k chandrasekhar rao KCR farmers

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Gaza warLatest News LiveFederal Bank Q2 resultsGold-Silver PriceOYO Festive DiscountApple Festival Season OffersBank of Maharashtra Q2 resultsPunit Patel | Zydus

Elections 2023

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul GandhiECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

World Cup 2023

India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup historyWorld Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

India News

NASA experts wanted India to share space technology, says ISRO chiefKarnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

Economy News

Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%Fueling India's innovation engine
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon