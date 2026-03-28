BJP will lose power by attempting to destroy Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday asserted that the BJP will lose power in the country in its attempt to destroy West Bengal.

Addressing a poll rally in Raniganj, she announced that after winning the West Bengal assembly elections for the fourth consecutive time, she would bring all political parties along to "capture" Delhi.

"If the BJP comes to power in the state, they will use bulldozers and throw everyone out," Banerjee claimed.

"By attempting to destroy Bengal, the BJP will lose power across the country," the chief minister asserted at the rally in the mining town of Paschim Bardhaman district.

Accusing the Election Commission of working at the behest of the saffron party to delete voters' names in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Banerjee said, "There must be a Lakshman Rekha, but the BJP is crossing all limits." "SIR will be your death knell," she warned the BJP. Referring to clashes during the Ram Navami procession in Murshidabad's Raghunathganj, she claimed that the administration took no action.

"I am the elected chief minister, but they have taken away all powers," she said and vowed to bring to book all those responsible for the violence after the TMC returns to power.

Tension gripped parts of Murshidabad district in poll-bound West Bengal on Friday after clashes broke out during Ram Navami processions, with incidents of stone-pelting, vandalism and arson reported from multiple locations. Security was tightened in the affected Jangipur and Raghunathganj areas, the police said.