Record 93.19% turnout in first phase of West Bengal Assembly polls: EC

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections recorded a voter turnout of 93.19 per cent, the highest ever in the state, the Election Commission said on Saturday.

Polling for the first phase was held on April 23 across 152 Assembly segments in 16 districts, and 3.36 crore of the total 3.61 crore voters exercised their franchise, it said.

Of those who voted, 1.65 crore were women and 1.71 crore were men, it added.

The highest turnout was recorded in Cooch Behar district at 96.2 per cent, followed by Dakshin Dinajpur at 95.44 per cent and Malda at 94.79 per cent.

Jalpaiguri recorded a turnout of 94.76 per cent, Birbhum of 94.51 per cent and Uttar Dinajpur of 94.16 per cent.

Murshidabad registered 93.67 per cent turnout, Alipurduar 93.2 per cent, Purba Medinipur 92.75 per cent, Bankura 92.55 per cent, Jhargram 92.26 per cent, Paschim Medinipur 92.19 per cent, and Purulia 91.59 per cent. Paschim Bardhaman registered a 90.32 per cent turnout.

Darjeeling recorded 88.98 per cent of polling, while Kalimpong reported the lowest turnout at 83.04 per cent.

According to data shared by the EC, the previous highest turnout was 84.72 per cent, recorded in the 2011 Assembly elections, in which the TMC stormed to power, ending the CPI(M)-led Left Front's uninterrupted 34-year rule.

In the second phase on April 29, polling will be held for 142 seats across seven districts.

This election is being held following the contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR), in which over 90 lakh names were struck off the electoral rolls, lowering the denominator.