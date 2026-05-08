West Bengal verdict a mandate for national security, says Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah, who addressed legislators after Suvendu Adhikari became Bengal’s first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief minister, said the verdict was a mandate for national security.

He said the significance of the BJP’s victory went beyond ideological expansion, claiming that “the biggest gap in national security” had now been filled.

“We promise the people of Bengal that we will identify infiltrators and free the country from them,” Shah added.

Shah flew in to Kolkata on Friday morning — his first visit since the BJP’s stunning victory in West Bengal — as the central observer for the election of the leader of the BJP legislature party in the state.

Ahead of the meeting, he went to the Dakshineswar Kali Temple to offer prayers.

He added that every guarantee given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be fulfilled by the BJP government. “Talk less, work more — that is what the BJP will do,” he said.

Meanwhile, Adhikari told party legislators that the verdict was a mandate for Prime Minister Modi. “It is because of him that we won,” Adhikari said.

At the BJP legislature party meeting held at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in Kolkata, Adhikari was elected leader of the BJP legislative party, paving the way for him to become the chief minister.

The decision was formally announced by Shah in the presence of newly-elected BJP members of legislative assembly (MLAs) and senior party leaders.

Shah said eight proposals had been received, all backing a single name. Adequate time was then given for members to suggest a second name, but none was proposed.

“Therefore, Suvendu Adhikari has been elected as chief minister of West Bengal,” Shah announced.

Adhikari also said the Centre and the state government would work together to fulfil the expectations of the people, adding, “Bhoi out, Bhorsha in.”

After the legislature party meeting, Adhikari, accompanied by senior BJP leaders, met Governor R N Ravi and staked claim to form the government.

Meanwhile, large-scale preparations are under way at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground for Saturday’s swearing-in ceremony.

Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Shah and many BJP chief ministers are expected to attend the event.