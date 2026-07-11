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Home / Entertainment / Govt committee backs retaining OTT ban on Satluj over 'security' concerns

Govt committee backs retaining OTT ban on Satluj over 'security' concerns

Panel recommended that the ban on public access to Diljit Dosanjh's 'Satluj' through OTTs continue, citing concerns that the film allegedly undermines India's sovereignty and integrity

Satluj

| Image: ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2026 | 1:36 PM IST

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A committee set up by the Centre to examine the content of the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer film 'Satluj' is learnt to have recommended that the ban on its public access through online streaming platforms should remain as the film allegedly goes against India's sovereignty and integrity, government sources said on Saturday.

The Honey Trehan-directed film depicts the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who investigated the cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab between 1984 and 1994, and was abducted and murdered by the state police in 1995.

It was pulled from the OTT platform ZEE5 for viewers in India two days after its release on July 3 after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting cited security concerns.

 

Subsequently, the ministry set up an inter-department committee (IDC) under the IT Rules 2021 for a detailed examination of the film and recommend the future course of action.

The issue turned political in Punjab, with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) demanding that the ban be lifted, and Shiromani Akali Dal announcing plans to screen the film across the state.

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Sources said the committee pointed out that the ban on the film under Section 69A of the IT Act was justified.

Section 69A empowers the government to block online content on grounds including India's sovereignty and integrity, defence, security of the state, friendly relations with foreign states and public order.

The committee comprises representatives from the ministries of information and broadcasting, home affairs, electronics and information technology, women and child development, external affairs, defence, and law and justice, among others.

It observed that the narrative of the film is not balanced as it whitewashes the acts of the militants while highlighting the excesses committed by the security forces in Punjab during the militancy years.

Part III of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, empowers the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to invoke Section 69A of the IT Act under a mechanism meant to oversee OTT content that does not fall within the purview of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Punjab ZEE5 censorship

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First Published: Jul 11 2026 | 1:36 PM IST

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