FinMin to meet CEOs of state-owned banks to review Q1 performance on Aug 20

FinMin to meet CEOs of state-owned banks to review Q1 performance on Aug 20

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

The finance ministry has called a meeting of heads of public sector banks (PSBs) on Wednesday to review the first-quarter financial performance.

The meeting is scheduled to be chaired by Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju.

The review meeting on August 20 with public sector banks to assess the performance of the first quarter of 2025-26, according to sources.

Led by State Bank of India (SBI), public sector banks, cumulatively, logged a record profit of Rs 44,218 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal, with an 11 per cent year-on-year growth.

All 12 public sector banks together made a profit of Rs 39,974 crore in the June quarter of FY25. The increase in profit in absolute terms was Rs 4,244 crore. 

 

Market leader SBI alone contributed 43 per cent to the total earnings of Rs 44,218 crore, as per the published numbers on stock exchanges.

SBI logged a net profit of Rs 19,160 crore in Q1 FY26, 12 per cent higher than the same period of the previous fiscal. In terms of size and profits, the biggest lender in the nation still controls the public banking market.

In percentage terms, Chennai-based Indian Overseas Bank reported the highest net profit growth of 76 per cent to Rs 1,111 crore, followed by Punjab & Sind Bank with a 48 per cent rise to Rs 269 crore.

During the quarter, all 12 public sector banks (PSBs) except Punjab National Bank (PNB) reported a decline in profit.

PNB reported a 48 per cent fall in net profit to Rs 1,675 crore against Rs 3,252 crore in the year-ago period.

Central Bank of India recorded 32.8 per cent growth in the June quarter net profit to Rs 1,169 crore, Indian Bank posted 23.7 per cent rise to Rs 2,973 crore, and Bank of Maharashtra logged 23.2 per cent improvement to Rs 1,593 crore. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Finance Ministry Banks public sector banks

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

