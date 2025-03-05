Rupee records highest single day gain in three weeks; settles at 86.96

The rupee posted its highest single-day gain since February 11 of the current year, on the back of a weakening dollar and dollar sales by state-owned banks on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), said dealers.
The local currency appreciated 0.36 per cent on Wednesday to settle at 86.96 against the dollar, compared with the previous close of 87.27 per dollar.
The rupee has depreciated by 4.09 per cent in the current financial year so far, whereas in the current calendar year, it has witnessed 1.55 per cent depreciation.
“The rupee appreciated because the dollar index was down in the morning, and Asian currencies also gained because of global cues,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “We see the rupee trading with an appreciation bias from here, but in the long term, we see it trading at 88 per dollar to 89 per dollar because we also have one rate cut coming in April,” he added.
The dollar index dropped 0.6 per cent to 104.9, its lowest level since November 2024, amid concerns over the US growth outlook and uncertainty about the impact of trade tariffs on growth and inflation. The index measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies.
The US has implemented 25 per cent tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, while doubling tariffs on Chinese imports to 20 per cent. Additionally, President Donald Trump announced that reciprocal tariffs will be implemented on India, which will take effect starting April 2.
“The tariff announcement should have taken the rupee in the opposite direction… that is why there was so much volatility. But the rupee and other Asian currencies appreciated because there are talks of removal of tariffs on Canada. So, there is not much certainty about Trump going ahead with the tariffs,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.
On the other hand, the net liquidity in the banking system improved to a deficit of Rs 20,416 crore on Tuesday, compared with a deficit of Rs 1.09 trillion on Monday.
The liquidity improved on the back of the RBI’s $10 billion dollar-rupee buy/sell swap conducted on Friday, said experts.
“The liquidity improved because rupee liquidity must have come into the system due to the swap, but we have outflows lined up in the form of tax payments, so the liquidity situation will tighten again,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank. Last week, the RBI conducted a $10 billion dollar-rupee buy/sell swap with a tenure of three years.
Market participants expect more longer-tenure swap auctions by the RBI to ease the liquidity condition.
A note by SBI said, “RBI’s recent swap of $10 billion (largest so far) has calmed market participants’ frayed nerves, indicating the central bank is willing to walk the extra mile to restore sanity, infusing long-term liquidity while keeping the cost dynamics in mind… It should also help corporates in better ALM management even as more buy/sell swaps of longer duration could be considered to shore up reserves and release liquidity to counter the stress.”