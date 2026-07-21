Sebi eases mutual fund claim rules after death: Key changes explained

Losing a family member is emotionally difficult. Dealing with paperwork to claim their financial investments can make it even more stressful.

For many families, claiming mutual fund units after an investor's death has often turned into a lengthy process because of small mismatches in records such as an old address, a spelling difference in the investor's name or a signature that no longer matches.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India ( Sebi ) has now directed the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) to simplify the industry's transmission process.

The revised standard operating procedure (SOP), which has come into effect immediately, aims to reduce delays caused by minor documentation issues while keeping legal safeguards intact.

Experts say the move will make genuine claims easier to process, but investors still need to ensure their records are up to date if they want their families to avoid complications later.

What has changed?

One of the biggest changes is that asset management companies (AMCs) will no longer have to treat every mismatch as an exceptional case.

For instance, if the address in a mutual fund folio differs from the address mentioned in the claimant's KYC documents, AMCs can now rely on the latest verified address supported by valid documents instead of asking for additional affidavits or declarations.

Similarly, minor differences in names or signatures can now be resolved using standardised verification procedures instead of leading to repeated rejection of claims.

According to Shraddha Nileshwar, head – will & estate planning at 1 Finance, earlier, even a small mismatch could keep a claim pending for months while families arranged notarised affidavits, indemnity bonds and other documents.

Under the revised framework, AMCs can use the claimant's latest KYC records and supporting documents to process claims within the normal timeline.

She cites the example of a nominee whose late father's mutual fund folio carried an old office address. Previously, the address mismatch could have delayed the transmission by four to six weeks. Under the new SOP, the AMC can simply rely on the nominee's latest know your customer (KYC) address and complete the process without treating it as an exceptional case.

Real benefit is fewer rejection cycles

Experts say the processing timeline itself was not always the biggest challenge. The bigger issue was repeated objections that forced families to resubmit documents several times.

Vivek Agarwal, director and business head – mutual fund distribution at Rupeezy, says most clean claims were already being settled within 10 to 15 business days. The problem was reaching the stage where a claim was considered complete.

According to him, a claim involving an Rs 8 lakh mutual fund investment could earlier be returned because of an old address and a minor name mismatch, requiring affidavits and fresh submissions that stretched the process to nearly two months.

Under the revised standards, those discrepancies can now be resolved through supporting KYC documents and self-certified identity proofs in a single submission.

What problems will still remain?

While the revised framework removes operational hurdles, experts caution that it does not change succession laws.

Mayank Prakash, cofounder and director at Aarthiq, says the revised rules distinguish between genuine documentation mismatches and legally complicated cases. However, issues such as the absence of a nominee, disputes among legal heirs or the absence of a valid Will would still require succession certificates, probate or court orders.

Echoing this, Vivek Kumar, advocate at the Delhi High Court, says the reforms simplify procedures but do not dilute legal safeguards. If ownership of the investments is disputed or multiple heirs stake competing claims, the applicable succession laws will continue to govern the process.

Nileshwar also points out that where there is no nominee, legal heirs may still need documents such as a succession certificate, legal heir certificate or probate, depending on the circumstances.

Where multiple heirs are involved, AMCs may require no-objection certificates (NOCs) from all legal heirs or a court order before releasing the funds.

What investors should do now

Experts agree that the revised norms make it easier to claim investments, but only if investors keep their records updated during their lifetime.

They recommend:

Investors should regularly review their nomination details, PAN, KYC status, Aadhaar-linked address, bank account, registered mobile number, email ID and signature records. Keeping investment statements organised is equally important so that family members know where the investments are held.

Investors should not treat nomination as a one-time exercise. Instead, they should periodically check whether their name, address, PAN, bank details and signatures are consistent across all records, particularly after major life events such as marriage, relocation or changing bank accounts.

Review nominations after every major life event and maintain a consolidated account statement so that family members can easily trace investments.

Informing family members about mutual fund investments is just as important as updating records. Even the most simplified transmission process cannot help if nominees or legal heirs are unaware that the investments exist.

For investors, the latest changes should reduce unnecessary paperwork for their families. But experts say the easiest claim will still be the one backed by updated records, a valid nomination and, where appropriate, a properly drafted Will.