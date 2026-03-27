TDS certificate deadline extended to March 31: Who benefits from more time

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the deadline for issuing Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) certificates for the December quarter (Q3 FY26) to March 31, helping employers and banks grappling with a slow portal.

Deadline extended: What changes for taxpayers

Under Section 203 of the Income Tax Act read with Rule 31, deductors are required to issue TDS certificates, Form 16 for salaried individuals, and Form 16A for non-salary payments, such as interest, rent or professional fees, within 15 days of filing quarterly TDS returns.

For the December quarter:

TDS return filing deadline: January 31, 2026

January 31, 2026 Original certificate issuance deadline: Mid-February 2026

Mid-February 2026 Revised deadline: March 31, 2026

The extension has been notified through a CBDT circular, dated March 25, issued under Section 119, which empowers the board to relax compliance timelines in cases of genuine hardship.

Importantly, any TDS certificate issued by March 31 will be deemed to be within the prescribed timeline. This effectively shields deductors from penalties linked to delayed issuance.

Why was the relief needed

The extension follows multiple representations from taxpayers and professionals citing technical glitches on the Income Tax e-filing portal, which disrupted the generation and download of TDS certificates after filing quarterly statements.

The CBDT has acknowledged these issues as a case of “genuine hardship”. In practical terms, deductors rely on the portal to:

Validate TDS returns

Generate Form 16/16A

Download and distribute certificates

Any system instability directly delays the entire chain, even if the underlying compliance, TDS deduction and return filing have been completed on time.

What it means for salaried taxpayers and investors

For individual taxpayers, TDS certificates remain the primary proof of tax already paid. They are essential for:

Reconciling income and tax credits with Form 26AS and the Annual Information Statement (AIS)

Filing accurate income tax returns (ITR)

Avoiding mismatches that could trigger notices or delays in refunds

A delay in receiving Form 16 or 16A can complicate early tax filing, especially for:

Salaried individuals with multiple employers

Freelancers or professionals with multiple TDS deductions

Investors earning interest, dividends or rental income

The extension ensures that taxpayers receive correct and system-validated certificates before the ITR filing season for Assessment Year 2026-27 begins (typically June–July).

Impact on employers, banks and other deductors

For deductors, including corporate HR teams, SMEs, and financial institutions, the move reduces immediate compliance pressure at the financial year-end.

Key implications include:

Penalty protection: No late-issuance penalties if certificates are issued by March 31

No late-issuance penalties if certificates are issued by March 31 Operational relief: Additional time to resolve portal-related errors and ensure data accuracy

Additional time to resolve portal-related errors and ensure data accuracy Better reconciliation: Opportunity to align TDS returns with payroll and accounting records

However, the extension does not dilute the underlying compliance requirement. Deductors must still ensure that:

TDS returns are correctly filed

Certificates accurately reflect deductions and PAN details

Documents are issued within the extended timeline

What taxpayers should do now

With the extended deadline in place, taxpayers should take a measured approach: