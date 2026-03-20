High ultra-processed food intake raises heart risk by 67%, finds study

They sit in our pantries and line supermarket shelves, from crinkly bags of chips to instant meals and brightly coloured sodas that fuel busy lives. Ultra-processed foods (UPFs) are quick, convenient and everywhere, and for years were seen as a harmless compromise. However, the latest research tells a far more serious story.

A recent study published in JACC: Advances, titled 'Association Between Ultraprocessed Food Consumption and Cardiovascular Disease Risk: MESA', has found that people consuming large amounts of ultra-processed foods had a 67 per cent higher risk of heart attack , stroke or related death.

These findings add to a growing body of evidence linking modern dietary patterns with cardiovascular disease, and underline why even seemingly convenient food choices can carry long-term consequences.

What the study found

The study analysed dietary data alongside long-term health outcomes, and it found a strong association between UPF intake and cardiovascular events.

People with the highest intake of UPFs were 67 per cent more likely to experience major heart-related events

Each additional daily serving increased risk by about 5 per cent

The link remained even after accounting for calorie intake and overall diet quality

“Regardless of the amount of calories you consumed per day, regardless of the overall quality of your diet, and after controlling for common risk factors like diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and obesity, the risk associated with higher ultra-processed food intake was still about the same,” said Amier Haidar, the study’s lead author and cardiology fellow at the University of Texas Health Science Center, Houston.

The analysis drew on data from 6,814 adults aged 45 to 84 who had no prior history of heart disease and were part of the Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis (MESA). Researchers used detailed food questionnaires to assess daily ultra-processed food intake, and they found a clear divide, with those in the highest consumption group averaging 9.3 servings a day, while those in the lowest group consumed just 1.1 servings.

Why ultra-processed foods harm your heart

Ultra-processed foods are industrial formulations made largely from extracted or synthetic ingredients, and they often contain additives to enhance flavour, texture or shelf life.

Common examples include packaged snacks, sugary drinks, flavoured beverages, processed meats, instant noodles and ready-to-eat meals. These foods typically lack fibre and essential nutrients, while they are high in salt, sugar and unhealthy fats.

The impact of UPFs on heart health is complex, but experts point to several mechanisms that may explain the risk.

High sodium intake can raise blood pressure

Added sugars and refined carbs can lead to obesity and insulin resistance

Artificial additives and emulsifiers may disrupt metabolism

Low nutritional value means fewer protective nutrients like fibre

ALSO READ: Ultra-processed foods may lead to anxiety, hyperactivity in toddlers Research has consistently shown that higher UPF intake is linked to conditions such as hypertension, obesity and metabolic syndrome, all of which increase cardiovascular risk.

What are the study's limitations?

The researchers noted some limitations because the Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis was not originally designed to assess ultra-processed food intake. The findings were based on self-reported dietary questionnaires, and intake was measured in servings rather than specific food items.

While this study highlights a 67 per cent increased risk, it aligns with earlier research showing similar trends. Another study, published earlier this year in The American Journal of Medicine found a 47 per cent higher risk of heart attack or stroke among high UPF consumers. Large-scale analyses have also linked UPFs to increased heart disease and stroke risk globally.

ALSO READ: Why ultra-processed foods are being compared to cigarettes in new study Together, these findings reinforce a consistent message that diets high in ultra-processed foods are associated with poorer cardiovascular outcomes.

What experts recommend

Researchers stress that eliminating UPFs may not be realistic, but reducing intake can make a meaningful difference.

"While many of these products (UPFs) may seem like convenient on-the-go meal or snack options, the findings suggest they should be consumed in moderation," Haidar noted.

Key suggestions include:

Replace packaged snacks with whole foods like fruits and nuts

Choose freshly prepared meals over ready-to-eat options

Read ingredient labels and avoid products with long additive lists

Focus on minimally processed staples such as grains, pulses and vegetables

For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS The research suggests that even small reductions in daily consumption could help lower overall risk.

This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.