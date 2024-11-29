Business Standard
Home / India News / AQI 10-15 in Delhi? This home's 15,000 plants & solar power make it happen

AQI 10-15 in Delhi? This home's 15,000 plants & solar power make it happen

Take a peek inside this Delhi home that breathes clean air and is completely off-grid. The resident couple conserves and recycle water, and mix stubble with organic compost to create plant fertiliser

peter singh, neeno kaur

Nandini Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid the smog-choked skyline of Delhi, where the Air Quality Index (AQI) frequently crosses dangerous thresholds of 300, one home stands as a symbol of hope — a beacon of environmental sustainability. Tucked away in the leafy enclave of Sainik Farms in South Delhi, the residence of Peter Singh and Neeno Kaur is defying the odds, maintaining an astonishingly low AQI of just 10-15.
 
This is not just any home. It’s a living-breathing testament to what is possible when eco-consciousness meets ingenuity. Thanks to the couple’s vision and a series of unconventional, yet profoundly effective design choices, their home has become an urban oasis in a city grappling with severe air pollution.
 
 

A green revolution in every brick and leaf 

Unlike traditional Delhi homes, Peter and Neeno’s residence does not rely on modern materials like cement, paint, or plaster. Instead, they’ve embraced ancient building methods that prioritise sustainability at every turn. The structure itself is a masterpiece of eco-friendly construction: bricks are bound together using lime mortar instead of cement, and lime replaces modern paints.
 
Even the roof, rather than being a typical concrete slab, is covered with stone tiles. This natural material helps regulate the temperature inside, keeping the house cooler during the scorching Delhi summer months, and significantly reducing energy consumption.
 
But perhaps the most striking feature of the house is its verdant surroundings. Over 15,000 plants — each carefully selected to purify the air — are integrated into every corner of the property. From hanging pots to green walls and rooftop gardens, the presence of these plants ensures that the indoor air quality remains consistently pristine, with the AQI inside the home staying well below 15. In a city where air pollution has reached hazardous levels, this is nothing short of extraordinary.
 

Self-sufficiency with power, water, and food 

The couple’s commitment to sustainability goes beyond just clean air. Their home is completely off-grid, powered by solar energy, which not only eliminates reliance on external power sources but also helps reduce the home’s carbon footprint.
 
Water conservation is another cornerstone of their self-sufficient lifestyle. A 15,000-litre rainwater harvesting tank collects rainwater, which is used to irrigate the plants, while water within the house is carefully recycled for daily use. Not a single drop is wasted.

More From This Section

Birsa Munda

Birsa Munda's great-grandson, injured in road accident, dies in Ranchi

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament LIVE updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned amid protests by Opposition MPs

Alok Kumar VHP, Alok Kumar VHP International Working President

VHP calls two-day protest on 'atrocities' against minorities in Bangladesh

Enforcement Directorate, ED

LIVE news updates: ED raids premises of Raj Kundra in money laundering case

Indian army, security forces

Army's 'Operation Sadbhavana' transforming remote villages in Arunachal

 
Perhaps the most impressive aspect of their home is the couple’s ability to produce their food. Surrounded by gardens and greenhouses, Peter and Neeno grow organic vegetables year-round, completely eliminating the need to purchase produce from the market. In a city where the air quality often makes outdoor activities a health risk, the couple has found a way to turn their home into an oasis of fresh air and healthy food.
 
And their sustainability practices don’t stop there. Despite Delhi’s ongoing struggles with stubble burning, the couple has found a way to turn this problem into an opportunity. By mixing stubble with organic compost, they create nutrient-rich fertiliser, which in turn nourishes the mushrooms they grow inside the house. It’s an example of how innovation can turn even the most challenging environmental issues into sustainable solutions.
 

A journey of healing and transformation 

The story behind this extraordinary home is as inspiring as the home itself. Peter and Neeno’s journey to sustainability began with a deeply personal challenge. Neeno was diagnosed with blood cancer, and after undergoing chemotherapy, her weakened lungs struggled to cope with the toxic air of Delhi. One doctor advised the couple to leave the city, but another, an Ayurvedic specialist, suggested a different path—one that would change their lives forever. He encouraged them to adopt a completely organic lifestyle, focusing on natural healing and cleaner living.
 
After a brief stay in Goa, where their son had purchased a house for them, the couple returned to Delhi with a renewed sense of purpose. They were determined to transform their own home into a self-sustaining sanctuary — one that would not only improve their quality of life but also serve as a model for others in the city.
 

A vision for the future from home 

Today, Peter and Nino’s home is much more than just a place to live. It’s a living testament to the power of green living — where ancient techniques blend seamlessly with modern sustainability practices. In a city plagued by pollution, their home stands as a beacon of what’s possible when we take responsibility for our environment and our health.
 
Through their dedication, ingenuity, and unwavering commitment to sustainability, Peter and Neeno have proven that even in one of the world’s most polluted cities, a green, healthy, and self-sufficient future is not only possible — it’s already here.
 

Also Read

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Fadnavis, Pawar, Shinde meet Amit Shah for Maharashtra power-sharing pact

National Security Guard (NSG) personnel conduct inspection at the site after a blast was reported at Prashant Vihar, near CRPF school in Rohini area of New Delhi, Sunday, Oct 20, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Explosion reported near PVR in Delhi's Prashant Vihar, probe underway

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta

SC issues notice to Yasin Malik, others to transfer trial in two cases

Delhi HC

HC seeks Delhi govt's stand on BJP MPs' PIL to implement AB-PMJAY in city

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED team conducting raids in cyber fraud case attacked in Delhi, 1 detained

Topics : Delhi air pollution Delhi Pollution BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon