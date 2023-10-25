close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Delhi's Dussehra air quality hits 3-year low due to late festival date

Several incidents of firecracker burning were reported in parts of Delhi on Tuesday

A view of Rajpath road engulfed in haze, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

A public awareness campaign, 'Patakhe Nahi Diye Jalao,' will soon be reintroduced to discourage firecracker burning

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 11:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi's air quality on Dussehra this year was worse compared to the previous two years, primarily due to the festival falling at the end of October, according to an analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).
The analysis revealed that the average PM2.5 concentration in Delhi on Dussehra, which was celebrated on Tuesday, stood at 101 micrograms per cubic metre, compared to 89 micrograms per cubic metre in 2022 and 93 micrograms per cubic metre in 2021.
Dussehra was celebrated on October 5 in 2022 and on October 15 in 2021.
Several incidents of firecracker burning were reported in parts of Delhi on Tuesday.
In keeping with the practice of the last three years, Delhi had last month announced a comprehensive ban on the manufacture, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers within the city.
A public awareness campaign, 'Patakhe Nahi Diye Jalao,' will soon be reintroduced to discourage firecracker burning.
Unfavourable meteorological conditions and a combination of emissions from firecrackers, paddy straw burning and local sources of pollution contribute to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR around Diwali every year.
One of the primary factors responsible for Delhi's worse air quality on Dussehra this year is the festival's late timing in October, when meteorological conditions favour pollution build-up, said Sunil Dahiya, an analyst at CREA.

Also Read

Dussehra 2023: When is Vijayadashami? Know date, history, significance

Happy Dussehra: Here are the top 10 best quotes, wishes, messages and more

Vijayadashami 2023: History, Importance, Rituals, Timings, Celebration

Hindus to celebrate Ganga Dussehra 2023 today, here's all you need to know

Happy Dussehra 2023: Top 10 best wishes, quotes, and messages to share

Israeli envoy urges India to designate Hamas a terrorist organisation

Lord Ram's idol to be installed at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir on January 22

Two coaches of Patalkot Express train catch fire in Agra, 9 injured

BMC issues new guidelines for construction sites to curb air pollution

A-I suspends Tel Aviv flights till Nov 2 amid escalating Israel-Hamas war

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Dussehra Delhi government Delhi air quality

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 11:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon