Despite challenges, India's pace of development 'unprecedented': PM Modi

India's pace of development is "unprecedented" despite global challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, emphasising that the country is giving the world new models of development.

Speaking at an Indian community event titled 'Kia Ora Modi' in Auckland, also attended by his Kiwi counterpart Christopher Luxon, Modi said that the relationship between India and New Zealand is built on cherished memories, enduring friendship, shared values and a mutual commitment.

"Amidst global challenges, the speed at which India is developing is unprecedented. Today, India is the world's fastest-growing major economy," Modi said, amid cheers and applause from the audience.

Prime Minister Modi said India is giving the world new models of development.

"Today in India, billions of digital transactions are happening every month through UPI. India is touching new heights in drone technology and the space economy," he said, amid cheers and chants of 'Modi Modi'.

Stating that the future of India and New Zealand is intertwined, Modi said the bilateral trade agreement will accelerate India's journey towards a developed nation.

Modi said that the space sector itself demonstrates the immense potential of the economic partnership between India and New Zealand.

"The same spirit is reflected in our trade agreement. This agreement will accelerate our journey towards a developed India. It will create new opportunities for businesses in both India and New Zealand," he told the more than 10,000-strong gathering of the Indian diaspora.

"This is the picture of the new India, showing how India is maintaining a balance in both ecology and economy, just like New Zealand," he added.

Modi, who arrived in Auckland on Friday on the final leg of his three-nation tour, said that there is another important similarity between the two nations.

"It is our shared commitment to celebrating and preserving our indigenous cultures," he added.

Modi, the first Indian prime minister to visit New Zealand in 40 years, showed a muffler to the crowd and said he received it as a gift along with a cap and glove when he visited New Zealand around 25-30 years ago, before entering public life.

He said that the relationship between India and New Zealand is built on cherished memories, enduring friendship, shared values and a mutual commitment.

"A beautiful expression from New Zealand's culture captures the essence of this relationship -- Waka. For centuries, this word has symbolised bringing people together. A Waka is not merely a boat. It is a symbol of a shared journey. Today, the IndiaNew Zealand Waka is ready to embark on a new voyage together," he said.

"A vast ocean of opportunities lies before India and New Zealand," he said.

Modi thanked his Kiwi counterpart Luxon, government officials and the members of the Labour Party, saying that their presence reflects the strong bipartisan support for the IndiaNew Zealand relationship.

"It is also a testament to the remarkable achievements of the Kiwi-Indian community," he said.

Modi said the local people have embraced the Indian community in New Zealand as he mentioned a few achievers like Air New Zealand CEO Nikhil Ravi Shankar, Governor-General Anand Satyananda and cricketer Rachin Ravindra.

"New Zealand is the place where Indian cities have been respected even on the streets," he added.

"In every era, India has transformed itself... and the reason is that India is always willing to learn from others. For us, it is not the size of a country's population that matters, but its commitment to the welfare of its people, and therefore, we have learnt a lot from New Zealand and are still learning from it," he said.

"Today, we see that women are contributing on a massive scale in New Zealand's society. India, too, is today opening new doors of opportunity for women with the mantra of women-led development," he said.

Modi said that just as India places great importance on its economy and ecology, it attaches equal importance to its heritage.

"A testament to this commitment is the manner in which India safeguarded the sacred Saroop of the Guru Granth Sahib. When Afghanistan faced a crisis, we brought the sacred Saroop of the Guru Granth Sahib to India with the utmost respect and reverence," he said.

Modi urged the Indian community to continue serving as a bridge of friendship, trust and cooperation between India and New Zealand, helping to realise the full potential of the Strategic Partnership for the benefit of both nations.

Noting that 2026 marks 100 years of sporting collaboration, Modi said that both countries are keen to further deepen their sporting ties.

Speaking on the occasion, New Zealand Prime Minister Luxon thanked PM Modi for his historic first and said, "It feels like a family reunion that's been waiting 40 years in the making. " He recalled that his first visit to India occurred in his mid-twenties as a young executive at Unilever.

He said New Zealand signed a free trade agreement with India, opening a market of 1.4 billion people.

"India is not just a country we trade with, it is a country that we grow with, and most importantly, it is a country we trust," he said.