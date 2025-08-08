Friday, August 08, 2025 | 08:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Gujarat High Court extends Asaram's bail in 2013 rape case till August 21

Gujarat High Court extends Asaram's bail in 2013 rape case till August 21

Asaram has been in jail since August 2013 for allegedly raping a 16 year old schoolgirl and was arrested after her parents, who were both devotees, lodged a complaint with police

Asaram

Asaram sought the suspension of the life imprisonment sentence imposed on him by a trial court in a rape case in Gujarat. (Photo:PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 8:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday extended the bail of self-proclaimed godman Asaram Bapu in a rape case, till August 21, on medical grounds.

Asaram has been in jail since August 2013 for allegedly raping a schoolgirl and was arrested after the 16-year-old, whose parents were both devotees, lodged a complaint with police. Two months later, Asaram and his son Narayan Sai were booked for allegedly raping two sisters at their ashram in Surat, Gujarat. 

Earlier in January, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Asaram on medical grounds till the end of March in the 2013 rape case.

 

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal directed that Asaram shall not attempt to tamper with the evidence, and shall not meet his followers after he is released on interim bail. Three policemen will escort Asaram, and they will not interfere in the treatment, the bench ordered. 

The bench noted that Asaram has various age-related health conditions and had two heart attacks."We are inclined to grant bail to the petitioner on medical grounds by the end of March. The petitioner shall not make any attempt to tamper with the evidence, shall not meet his followers," the order stated. 

Also Read

Asaram

Gujarat HC extends Asaram's temporary bail in 2013 rape case till July 7

Highway Infrastructure IPO

Highway Infrastructure IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

nse, national stock exchange, stock market, markets

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asian markets trade mixed; SBI, Tata Motors Q1 results in focus

FBI, Federal Bureau of Investigation

FBI removes two top officials amid Capitol riot probe controversy

Gaza, Gaza strike

LIVE news: Israel security cabinet approves Netanyahu plan to occupy Gaza City

 

Approaching the apex court, Asaram has sought bail citing deteriorating health and the need for advanced medical treatment.

Asaram also sought the suspension of the life imprisonment sentence imposed on him by a trial court in a rape case in Gujarat.

A sessions court in Gandhinagar, Gujarat in January 2023 convicted Asaram under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in a 2013 rape of a female disciple at a Surat Ashram. In August, while hearing an appeal against the trial court verdict, the Gujarat High Court declined to suspend his life imprisonment sentence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

pilots

Govt seeks global 'code of conduct' to curb poaching of pilots, cabin crew

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi govt abolishes NOC, land status report requirements in most cases

India china, India, China

Taken note of reports of China building dam on Brahmaputra: Govt tells RS

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Under pact, 6,774 Indian workers went to Israel for work as of July 1: Govt

Udaipur Files

Delhi HC clears release of 'Udaipur Files' despite plea for stay

Topics : Asaram rape case asaram Asaram Bapu Gujarat High Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 8:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon