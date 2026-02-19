Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 01:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Noida schools receive bomb threats, police say nothing suspicious found

According to police, the threats were received through email by various schools in the district, following which security agencies swung into action (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Noida
Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 1:41 PM IST

Several schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday received bomb threats, which police said were later found to be hoaxes.

According to police, the threats were received through email by various schools in the district, following which security agencies swung into action.

"The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police reacted immediately and ensured checking in all the schools through the bomb disposal squad, anti-sabotage check team and dog squad," police said in a statement.

Intensive searches are continuing at schools and nothing suspicious has been found so far.

Police said a technical investigation into the source of the email is being carried out by the cyber team with utmost seriousness.

 

"The situation is completely normal and peace and order prevail at the spot. People are advised not to pay attention to rumours," police said.

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 1:41 PM IST

