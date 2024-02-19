Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Port workers' federation won't handle military cargo bound for Israel

The federation, which has representatives at 11 of the country's 12 major ports, said that loading and unloading these weapons helps provide organisations with the ability to kill innocent people

ports shipping container trade

BS Reporters New Delhi/Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 8:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid the escalating violence in Palestine, the Water Transport Workers Federation of India, a union of 3,500 port workers, has announced that it will refuse to load or unload all weaponised cargo bound for Israel.

The federation, which has representatives at 11 of the country’s 12 major ports, said that loading and unloading these weapons helps provide organisations with the ability to kill innocent people.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“Port workers, part of labour unions, would always stand against the war and killing innocent people like women and children. The recent attack of Israel on Gaza is plunging thousands of Palestinians into immense suffering and loss. Women and children have been blown to pieces in the war. Parents were unable to recognise their children killed in bombings which were exploding everywhere,” the federation said.

The federation also joined the international call for an immediate ceasefire in the region. Since October 7, strikes in Gaza by Israel have reportedly resulted in over 29,000 deaths and 69,000 injuries.

According to sources, there may be no impact of their move on the Indian ports. "This is a call by the World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU) to all affiliated unions globally to come out with such a stance on not handling ammunition to Israel. We are also doing it for solidarity,” said C D Nandakumar, president of the Water Transport Workers Federation of India.

Government officials in the know also said that the call from the union workers is not likely to have a major impact on port operations, as all such supplies are made in containers, and most containerised cargo is shipped via ports running their terminals in public-private-partnership (PPP) mode.

While port workers in PPP terminals have associations, sources said that unions are not particularly strong at these terminals as they’re on the payroll of the private operator.

The official added that there are around half a dozen ports from where weaponised cargo can be dispatched, as they’re the only ones designated for such cargo.

“No instructions have been communicated to port authorities with respect to this call by unions so far,” a top executive of a major port said, on condition of anonymity.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Israel-Palestine war: Here's a look at the history of the conflict

Centre's projects in Maldives gain pace, despite strained security ties

EU, India explore cooperation in combatting misinformation in digital space

Chairman of French Senate Gerard Larcher on two-day visit to India

Govt invested Rs 5 trn in 10 years to transform North East: DoNER minister

CBI arrests EPFO officer for demanding bribe of Rs 15 lakh from beneficiary

Topics : israel Israel-Palestine Indian ports Water transport Gaza conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 8:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm Payments Bank CrisisWPL 2024 full scheduleDelhi Excise Policy CaseIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon