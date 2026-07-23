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Ashok Lahiri and Mahendra Dev call for a shift in farming approach

NITI Aayog's Ashok Lahiri and EAC-PM Chairman S Mahendra Dev call for shifting agriculture towards value addition, rural non-farm jobs and higher farmer incomes

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Ananya Podder New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 7:32 PM IST

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NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Ashok Lahiri and Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) S Mahendra Dev on Thursday advocated a shift in the approach to agriculture based on providing employment opportunities for rural people in non-farm sectors.
 
The experts also called for correcting unbalanced fertiliser use and deviations from the recommended NPK ratio while commending farmers for delivering one of the world's highest farm sector growth rates over the last decade.
 
Both Lahiri and Mahendra Dev were speaking at an event organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce in the capital. Lahiri said the time has come to look at farmers not just as food providers but as "businessmen".
   
Lahiri called for three strategic shifts to transform Indian agriculture: moving from raw produce to value-added products (for instance, from raw pineapple to sliced and tinned pineapple), shifting from fragmented farming to strong producer institutions, and transitioning from input-intensive agriculture to climate-smart and sustainable agriculture.
 
Dev batted for four pillars to increase farmers' income that included diversification in the crop sector, focus on post-harvest management and marketing, food and agro-processing, and helping small and marginal farmers with input and output marketing.

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"We have come a long way from the days of food insecurity. In the 2025-26 crop year, India's foodgrain production reached an all-time high of 376.5 million tonnes and India's agri-exports exceeded $51 billion," Lahiri said.
 
Mahendra Dev, meanwhile, said in his address that for the welfare of farmers, a shift from a production approach to an income-centric one is necessary.
 
"The Situation Assessment Survey (SAS) and National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) surveys show that farmers and rural households get substantial income from rural non-agriculture as well," he said.
 
Lahiri said the adoption of artificial intelligence, drones, remote sensing, satellite imagery, the Internet of Things and precision agriculture should enhance productivity, reduce costs and strengthen climate resilience, while Dev called for a forum where the Union and state governments can build consensus on common issues concerning the sector.
 
"A food-system approach spanning production, processing, distribution and consumption demands cross-ministerial and Centre-state convergence," Dev said.

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 7:32 PM IST

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