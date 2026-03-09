Bengaluru hotels face shutdown from March 10 amid commercial LPG shortage

Hotel and restaurant operations in the city are likely to be affected starting March 10, following a sudden and total halt in the supply of commercial gas cylinders, the Bangalore Hotels Association said on Monday.

This development comes amid rising energy costs and supply constraints caused by the West Asia conflict.

"Since the gas supply has stopped, the hotels will be closed from tomorrow," the association said in a release.

Noting that the supply of commercial gas cylinders stopped today, it said, since the hotel industry is an essential service, common people, students, and medical professionals, who rely on the hotels for daily meals, will be affected.

"In addition, our hotel industry will also face difficulties until the gas supply returns to normal," it added.

The association said oil companies had guaranteed an uninterrupted gas supply for 70 days, making the sudden stoppage a "big blow" to the hotel industry.

"Therefore, we expect the concerned Union Ministers to take appropriate action immediately in this matter and resume commercial gas supply and provide cooperation to the hotel industry," it added.

Speaking to reporters, P C Rao, Honorary President of the Bangalore Hotels Association, said hotel owners are unwilling to suspend operations for any reason, but the government's move has made it inevitable for most of them to shut down.

"Without gas, food and refreshments will not be available at the hotels starting tomorrow. Hotels will not open. We have spoken and have sent communications to central ministers. We have also brought the matter to their notice through some MPs from Bengaluru. Without gas, it will not be possible to prepare food, so the government should respond immediately. Let them (government) cut (supplies) to an extent, if required. We too are aware of the situation and know the reasons," he added.

Addressing the media, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed concerns over the supply chain disruption, saying the rising LPG prices is a separate issue.

The central government increased the price of LPG cylinders for commercial use by Rs 115 and for domestic use by Rs 60, he said, adding that "everyone is of the opinion that this is a lot. What they are doing is not right.