Monday, March 09, 2026 | 11:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Bengaluru hotels face shutdown from March 10 amid commercial LPG shortage

Bengaluru hotels face shutdown from March 10 amid commercial LPG shortage

This development comes amid rising energy costs and supply constraints caused by the West Asia conflict

Photo: Pexels

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 11:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hotel and restaurant operations in the city are likely to be affected starting March 10, following a sudden and total halt in the supply of commercial gas cylinders, the Bangalore Hotels Association said on Monday.

This development comes amid rising energy costs and supply constraints caused by the West Asia conflict.

"Since the gas supply has stopped, the hotels will be closed from tomorrow," the association said in a release.

Noting that the supply of commercial gas cylinders stopped today, it said, since the hotel industry is an essential service, common people, students, and medical professionals, who rely on the hotels for daily meals, will be affected.

 

"In addition, our hotel industry will also face difficulties until the gas supply returns to normal," it added.

Also Read

Surat diamond industry, lab-grown diamonds India, natural diamonds trade, West Asia conflict diamond trade, UAE diamond imports India, US tariffs gems and jewellery, Surat diamond polishers, GJEPC export data, diamond industry slowdown India

Trade in turmoil: Conflict and tariffs dim the shine of Surat diamondspremium

stocks, markets

Markets sink again, volatility surges on crude spike and growth worries

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, left, speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, March 9, 2026. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

Iran sought nod to dock 3 warships at Indian ports: EAM Jaishankar

crude oil, oil sector

Hike in pump prices unlikely for now even as Brent tests $120 per barrelpremium

Air India

Air India, AI Express to operate 60 flights to West Asia on Tuesday

The association said oil companies had guaranteed an uninterrupted gas supply for 70 days, making the sudden stoppage a "big blow" to the hotel industry.

"Therefore, we expect the concerned Union Ministers to take appropriate action immediately in this matter and resume commercial gas supply and provide cooperation to the hotel industry," it added.

Speaking to reporters, P C Rao, Honorary President of the Bangalore Hotels Association, said hotel owners are unwilling to suspend operations for any reason, but the government's move has made it inevitable for most of them to shut down.

"Without gas, food and refreshments will not be available at the hotels starting tomorrow. Hotels will not open. We have spoken and have sent communications to central ministers. We have also brought the matter to their notice through some MPs from Bengaluru. Without gas, it will not be possible to prepare food, so the government should respond immediately. Let them (government) cut (supplies) to an extent, if required. We too are aware of the situation and know the reasons," he added.

Addressing the media, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed concerns over the supply chain disruption, saying the rising LPG prices is a separate issue.

The central government increased the price of LPG cylinders for commercial use by Rs 115 and for domestic use by Rs 60, he said, adding that "everyone is of the opinion that this is a lot. What they are doing is not right.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

infrastructure

Centrally funded infrastructure projects log 16.4% cost jump in January

Worker unloads domestic LPG gas cylinders from a truck

Restaurant body writes to govt to ensure supply of commercial LPG cylinders

d-womenstartup

Women-led startups saw 9% funding drop in 2025, says Tracxn reportpremium

over 125 million women in India with secondary or higher education are outside the labour force

Missing half in India's growth puzzle: Female labour participation just 42%premium

NALCO, NALCO logo

Nalco urges Odisha to expedite land handover process for ₹30K cr projects

Topics : Bengaluru hotels West Asia Middle East BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 11:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveFMGC Stock StodayFull List of T20 World Cup WinnersStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayTop 10 Top Scorers in T20 World Cup 2026MWC 2026Delhi New L-GSugar Stocks RallyPersonal Finance