Cabinet approves ₹84,084 crore Samudra Manthan offshore exploration scheme

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday approved the National Offshore Exploration Scheme, called 'Samudra Manthan', to be implemented by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas with an outlay of ₹84,084 crore until 2030-31.

The scheme aims to unlock India's vast offshore energy potential. It provides for the acquisition, processing and interpretation of seismic data, accelerated deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploratory drilling, scientific drilling in frontier basins, development of common offshore production and evacuation infrastructure, and establishment of an integrated oil and gas manufacturing and services zone.

"It marks a landmark step towards strengthening India's energy security, accelerating domestic exploration and production, promoting technological leadership, and advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat," the government said in a statement.

The scheme also includes dedicated provisions for digital programme management, capacity building, technology adoption, stakeholder engagement and international outreach, creating an integrated ecosystem to accelerate offshore exploration and production in the country.

Samudra Manthan is expected to catalyse reserve accretion of more than 600 million tonnes of oil equivalent (MMTOE), increase offshore exploration activity, promote domestic oil and gas production, generate employment, strengthen indigenous manufacturing, and foster an ecosystem for offshore technologies and services.

The scheme is also expected to stimulate significant investment across the exploration and production value chain, creating long-term opportunities for industry, innovation and economic growth.

Experts said the scheme highlights the government's commitment to strengthening India's exploration and production (E&P) sector, as its provisions could reduce geological uncertainty, de-risk exploration and lay the foundation for future discoveries.

"Good results can catalyse greater private investments in the sector. The emphasis on shared infrastructure for production and evacuation is important, as it can improve project viability and create value by lowering costs for discoveries that may otherwise be considered marginal. This will support India's efforts to reduce import dependence while building a more resilient energy ecosystem," said Rajnish Gupta, Partner, Tax and Economic Policy Group, EY India.

The government has undertaken a series of reform measures across the upstream sector, including opening almost the entire offshore acreage for exploration, modernising the legislative and contractual framework, and strengthening the National Data Repository.