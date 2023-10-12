close
Sensex (-0.01%)
66466.38 -6.67
Nifty (0.02%)
19814.75 + 3.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
5980.55 + 46.35
Nifty Midcap (0.43%)
40660.15 + 173.90
Nifty Bank (0.18%)
44596.70 + 79.80
Heatmap

CBRE sees 165 mn sq ft of new office supply in top 7 cities during 2023-25

Bengaluru and Hyderabad will continue to dominate this upcoming office space supply, accounting for nearly half the overall supply between 2023-2025

office space

Bengaluru will lead the office space supply, accounting for 29 per cent (47.8 million square feet) of the total supply during 2023-25 period, CBRE data showed

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 5:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru and Hyderabad will contribute 49 per cent to the total upcoming office space supply of over 165 million square feet estimated during the 2023-2025 period across seven major cities, according to CBRE..
Real estate consultant CBRE South Asia on Thursday released its new report 'Office Myths Debunked'.
As per the report, the office supply completions across seven major cities are expected to exceed 165 million square feet between 2023-2025, which is significantly higher than 142 million square feet recorded during the 2020-2022 period.
Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said, The office sector in India is witnessing good growth momentum. The substantial supply completions across top cities in India is projected to exceed 165 million sq. ft. over 2023-2025, indicating a positive outlook for the office sector.".
The average annual office supply increased by a robust 17 per cent and the average building size increased by a significant 18 per cent over the three-year period from 2020 to 2022, he added..
"This growth is expected to further accelerate by 15-18% during the next three-year period from 2023 to 2025, supported by strengthening occupier demand and developers' expansion plans," Magazine said.
The country's cost and scale advantages would drive global corporates to set up more Global Capability Centres (GCCs) across various sectors, he believed.
Bengaluru and Hyderabad will continue to dominate this upcoming office space supply, accounting for nearly half the overall supply between 2023-2025.
Bengaluru will lead the office space supply, accounting for 29 per cent (47.8 million square feet) of the total supply during 2023-25 period, CBRE data showed.
Hyderabad will account for 20 per cent share (33 million sq ft) in total supply, Delhi-NCR 17 per cent (28 million square feet), Pune 12 per cent (19.8 million square feet) , Chennai at 11 per cent (18.15 million square feet), Mumbai 9 per cent (14.8 million sq ft) and Kolkata at 2 per cent (3.3 million square feet).

Also Read

AUS vs SA LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: 250 up, Markram departs

World Cup 2023 SA vs SL Highlights: Records galore, Proteas win by 102 runs

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

EV firms need 13 mn sq ft real estate space by 2030 to meet output target

Sales of luxury flats soars 2.5 times across 7 cities in March quater

NHAI unit to raise around Rs 30 bn via 10-yr bonds soon, say bankers

Indian tea industry going through acute financial crisis, says ITA

PE investments in Indian real estate dip 12% to $2.3 billion in H1

Nations must share experience in keeping digital markets free: CCI chief

Israel-Hamas war: Tech firms may shift operations to India, other locations

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CBRE office hours office industry Bengaluru Hyderabad

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTCS Q2FY24 resultLatest News LiveAdani Electricity Subsidised Power TariffCancelled & Diverted Train ListGold-Silver PriceIndia vs Pakistan Ticket PricesSpecial Trains for Ind vs Pak MatchAus vs SA Live Score

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP leader Bandi dares AIMIM to contest outside HyderabadMadhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup: Rohit surpasses Gayle for most sixes in international cricket

India News

World Cup 2023: Special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad for Ind-Pak matchPower utilities to offer subsidised tariff for Durga, Navratri Pandals

Economy News

NPCI Int'l to develop UAE's domestic card scheme in partnership dealIMF projects inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas conflict widens
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon