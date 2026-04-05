Sunday, April 05, 2026 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / CII 20-point agenda calls for coordinated response amid West Asia crisis

CII 20-point agenda calls for coordinated response amid West Asia crisis

CII proposed that priority sector lending (PSL) norms may be revisited to enable banks to respond more flexibly to sector-specific stress during external disruptions

LPG, LPG Protest, Gas Cylinder Protest, Parliament, Protest, Protest, LPG Crisis

Noida: People wait in a queue with empty LPG cooking gas cylinders amid a shortage linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2026 | 2:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Industry lobby CII on Sunday outlined a 20-point agenda to mitigate the impact of the West Asia crisis, calling for measures including a temporary exemption from long-term capital gains tax for foreign investors in the primary market, the introduction of a time-bound Conflict-Linked Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme and a three-month moratorium and restructuring window for MSMEs.

CII proposed that priority sector lending (PSL) norms may be revisited to enable banks to respond more flexibly to sector-specific stress during external disruptions.

It also suggested that the RBI could institute a Special Refinance Window for MSMEs and other affected sectors, among other measures, seeking their consideration by the government.

 

To sustain foreign capital inflows into primary markets during a period of heightened global uncertainty, the Ministry of Finance may consider a temporary exemption from long-term capital gains tax for foreign investors in primary market investments, with the qualifying holding period extended from two to three years. This calibrated incentive would signal stability, encourage patient capital, and help offset any flight-to-safety sentiment triggered by the disruption, CII said.

It suggested that the Ministry of Finance may consider introducing a time-bound Conflict-Linked Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (CL-ECLGS), similar in spirit to the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme implemented during the pandemic, so that additional collateral-free working capital can be extended to affected enterprises through government-backed guarantees, particularly targeting MSMEs, exporters and gas-dependent sectors.

Also Read

UAE, Iran war

Fire breaks out at Borouge petrochemicals plant in UAE following attack

F-15E Strike Eagle

'We got him': How US rescued crew member of F-15E jet downed by Iran

Oil india

OIL ramps up crude production from Rajasthan's Thar amid energy crisis

oil, crude oil, oil pipeline,

Gulf nations explore oil routes beyond Strait of Hormuz amid Iran war

FMCG companies, GST Revamp, GST gradually to be reduced

FMCG firms report steady growth in Q4 despite geopolitical headwinds

CII also called upon RBI to consider a temporary and clearly defined three-month moratorium and restructuring window for MSMEs, especially exporters and ancillary units linked to export supply chains.

This may include calibrated flexibility in asset classification norms, with a defined deferment before Special Mention Account (SMA) and Non-Performing Asset (NPA) recognition is triggered, limited to sectors where disruption is demonstrable.

Moreover, the RBI could institute a Special Refinance Window for MSMEs and other affected sectors, complemented by targeted liquidity support through instruments such as Targeted Long Term Repo Operations, thereby enabling banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to continue extending credit at reasonable cost to productive sectors.

Besides, CII said, the Ministry of Finance in conjunction with RBI could provide immediate contractual and operational relief to industry, especially MSMEs, by extending delivery timelines for Central and State PSU contracts by 3-4 months without invoking Liquidated Damages clauses, reduce Performance Bank Guarantee and Security Deposit requirements to minimal levels to ease liquidity constraints.

In addition, temporary relief in electricity tariffs may also be offered to help manage rising input costs during the disruption period, it added.

The industry lobby said banks may be enabled, for a limited period, to reassess and enhance working capital limits in deserving cases, particularly for export-oriented and gas-dependent units facing temporary stress.

A calibrated increase in cash credit limits of up to twenty per cent, coupled with concessional lending terms during the disruption period, would provide meaningful operational relief.

It also called for a temporary reduction or waiver of administrative banking charges, including loan processing fees, foreign exchange handling charges and documentation costs, may be considered for MSMEs and affected sectors.

Other measures include expansion of the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) more actively across affected industrial clusters to facilitate invoice discounting, while pending GST refunds, duty drawback claims and RoDTEP dues may be settled on a fast-track basis.

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII, said, "The government and the RBI have responded with speed, clarity and coordination. The early measures have helped stabilise sentiment and demonstrate that India's policy framework is both responsive and resilient in the face of external shocks.

At the same time, CII observed that the situation continues to evolve, with underlying supply side pressures in energy, logistics and trade channels persisting beyond the initial phase. Industry feedback indicates that while the first round of policy measures has mitigated the immediate impact, several sectors continue to face operational and financial stress, particularly MSMEs, exporters and energy-intensive industries.

"India's experience during previous crises has shown that coordinated fiscal and monetary action can significantly strengthen resilience. The next phase of policy response may therefore need to focus on targeted liquidity support, credit facilitation, trade cost management and foreign exchange stability," Banerjee said.

CII further suggested that the Ministry of Finance may consider a time-bound rationalisation of the tax and duty structure on energy inputs to mitigate cascading cost impacts of the disruption. This could include a temporary waiver of the about 2.5 per cent customs duty on LNG imports.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Housing

Iran war keeps home price growth under check across top 7 cities: Report

oil refinery

Domestic OMCs to pay discounted rates to refiners amid fuel price freeze

OTT, TELEVISION, IPL, NETFLIX, JIOHOTSTAR

TV industry bracing for drop in sales as Iran war push up production costs

data protection digital competition bill meity

'DPDP rollout to enhance enterprise accountability, compliance standards'

Railways, train

Railways registers strong FY26 growth with record freight, passenger gains

Topics : West Asia Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions CII

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2026 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKKR vs SRH LIVE ScoreBrent Crude PriceDividend Stocks TodayIndian Rupee TodayDonald Trump SpeechComputer Vision SyndromeH1B Visa LPG Crisis