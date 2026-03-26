LPG cylinders to be delivered as scheduled, no queues needed: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday assured people that there is no need to stand in queues for cooking gas cylinders, assuring them that LPG will continue to be delivered at homes according to the booking schedule.

Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of a Software Technology Park in the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) area, Adityanath urged people not to rush to gas agencies or fuel stations unnecessarily.

"Book your LPG cylinder as per requirement and it will be delivered to your doorstep in due course. There is no need to stand in line outside agencies," he said.

He also advised people to purchase petrol and diesel only when required, cautioning that queues at filling stations are being driven by rumours. "Some people are trying to create panic and disturb normalcy by spreading misinformation. The public should not pay heed to such rumours," he said.

Referring to consumption patterns, the chief minister questioned why households that earlier used one cylinder for a month are now seeking refills within a few days, attributing the rush to panic buying.

He said the government has issued instructions to all district administrations to ensure smooth home delivery of LPG cylinders, as was the practice earlier.

The chief minister also called for public restraint and cooperation, saying that falling prey to rumours and misinformation could raise doubts about one's sense of responsibility towards the nation.

Highlighting the global situation, he said ongoing tensions involving countries such as Iran, United States and Israel have created uncertainty worldwide, but India remains stable under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He added that while the country is progressing on the path of development and celebrating festivals like Navratri and Ram Navami, people should remain mentally prepared for any global challenges and support government efforts in the national interest.