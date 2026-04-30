TN overtakes Gujarat as top marine fish producer in 2025: CMFRI data

Gujarat lost its position as India’s top marine fish-producing state to Tamil Nadu in 2025 due to adverse weather, extended fishing bans, including the one in mid-May due to Operation Sindoor, and cyclonic disturbances, the latest report from ICAR’s Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) showed on Thursday.

Overall, the data showed that India's marine fish catch rose by almost 3 per cent to 3.57 million tonnes in 2025 as compared to the previous year.

“Despite this overall growth, Gujarat recorded a significant decline of almost 15 per cent, causing it to slip from the top position in landings. This decline was primarily due to fewer fishing days, beginning with adverse weather in early May, followed by a mid-May ban under Operation Sindoor. An extended fishing ban from 60 to 75 days (June to mid-August), along with continued bad weather in August, further reduced fishing activity. Subsequent cyclonic warnings and the impact of Cyclone Shakti in early October added to the disruptions, affecting both Gujarat and the Union Territory of Daman and Diu (20 per cent),” the report said.

Kerala remained in third position with marine fish landings of 0.62 million tonnes, registering a marginal increase of around 2 per cent over 2024.

Among other major states, Karnataka recorded a 43 per cent surge in landings following a steep decline in 2024, while Maharashtra posted a 16 per cent increase.

As per CMFRI's annual marine fish landing estimates, Indian mackerel remained the most landed marine resource in the country at 0.27 million tonnes, followed by cephalopods at 0.25 million tonnes and oil sardine at 0.25 million tonnes.

"Cephalopods and threadfin breams recorded growth of 25 per cent and 55 per cent, respectively, both reaching decadal-high levels. Pelagic fish accounted for 54 per cent of the total catch, followed by demersal resources, crustaceans and molluscs,” the report said.

In Kerala, Indian oil sardine emerged as the top marine resource with landings of 0.16 million tonnes, up 13 per cent over 2024 and marking a decadal high.

Threadfin breams and cephalopods in the state registered increases of 27 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively.

CMFRI officials said that marine fish landings generated an estimated economic value of Rs 69,254 crore at landing centres across the country, up 10.45 per cent, and Rs 97,702 crore at the retail level, up 8.43 per cent, indicating strong market demand.

National marketing efficiency improved to 70.88 per cent, with Kerala recording the highest marketing efficiency at 72.83 per cent, CMFRI added.