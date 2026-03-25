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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aether Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Aether Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd, Supreme Petrochem Ltd, Transrail Lighting Ltd and Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 March 2026.

OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd, Supreme Petrochem Ltd, Transrail Lighting Ltd and Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 March 2026.

Aether Industries Ltd tumbled 5.74% to Rs 1154.35 at 14:44 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 63347 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45228 shares in the past one month.

 

OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd crashed 2.94% to Rs 1274.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19303 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24045 shares in the past one month.

Supreme Petrochem Ltd lost 2.87% to Rs 671.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4079 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9919 shares in the past one month.

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Transrail Lighting Ltd shed 2.80% to Rs 484.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 81577 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25648 shares in the past one month.

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd dropped 2.57% to Rs 768.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6092 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59792 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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