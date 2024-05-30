Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Ahluwalia Contracts Q4 PAT soars to Rs 200 cr

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
The civil construction company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 199.80 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 72.16 crore posted in Q4 FY23.
Revenue from operations jumped 34.83% year on year to Rs 1,163.66 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Profit before tax soared to Rs 269.05 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24 as compared to Rs 97.68 crore recorded in Q4 FY23.
The company's revenue from Contract Work stood at Rs 1,162.31 crore (up 34.95% YoY) while income from Investment Property was at Rs 1.34 crore (down 24.16% YoY) during the period under review.
On a full year basis, the companys consolidated profit soared 93.23% to Rs 374.83 crore on 35.83% increase in revenue 3,855.3 crore in FY24 over FY23.
Meanwhile, the board recommended a dividend of Re 0.50 per share for the financial year ended 2024, subject to the approval of members.
Ahluwalia Contracts' project portfolio encompasses projects across residential and commercial complexes, hotels, institutional buildings, hospitals and corporate offices, information technology (IT) parks and industrial complexes.
Shares of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) tumbled 9.35% to Rs 1,230.80 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon