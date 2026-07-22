Apollo Micro Systems awarded Prototype Sanction Order by Indian Navy

For design, development, and prototype demonstration of SAVIOR-ASW vessel under Make-II category

Apollo Micro Systems has been shortlisted and awarded a Make-II Prototype Sanction Order (PSO) by the Indian Navy, in recognition of the Company's established capabilities in indigenous Naval Maritime Electronic Warfare.

The project pertains to the design, development, and prototype demonstration of the Semi-Submersible Autonomous Vessel for Intelligence, Operations and Reconnaissance (SAVIOR-ASW) under the Make-II category.

SAVIOR-ASW is an unmanned, semi-submersible maritime platform designed for persistent Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) surveillance, capable of autonomous operations for extended durations using advanced acoustic sensors, AI/ML-based target classification, and encrypted multi-channel communication systems. The system represents a significant step forward in India's indigenous underwater warfare capability.

This is a prestigious and landmark order for the Company marking its formal entry into the domain of autonomous maritime and underwater warfare systems.

In accordance with the Make-II category, there is no cost obligation on the Government during the prototype development phase. The Government is committed to procurement upon successful demonstration of the prototype.