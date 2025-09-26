Friday, September 26, 2025 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian shares decline after Trump's pharma tariffs

Asian shares decline after Trump's pharma tariffs

Image

Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Asian stocks declined on Friday as the outlook for U.S. interest rates remained uncertain and the Trump administration announced a new round of tariff measures, including 100 percent duties on imported branded drugs, 25 percent tariffs on heavy-duty trucks and 50 percent tariffs on kitchen cabinets. All new duties will take effect on October 1.

Following stronger-than-expected economic data released overnight, investors also waited key U.S. inflation reading later in the day for more clues on the outlook for rates.

Chinese markets ended notably lower, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite index closing down 0.65 percent at 3,828.11 after the S&P 500 dropped for a third straight session overnight, marking the longest slide in a month.

 

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.35 percent to 26,128.20 on valuation and tariff jitters.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Motors rebounds after JLR clarifies on cyber incident

Tata Motors rebounds after JLR clarifies on cyber incident

Hubtown Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Hubtown Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Sensex sheds 733 pts, Nifty below 24,700 on tariff jitters, FII selling

Sensex sheds 733 pts, Nifty below 24,700 on tariff jitters, FII selling

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 2.45%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 2.45%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon