Aurionpro Solutions secures additional order of Rs 50 cr from MMRDA
Aurionpro Solutions announced a significant order win in its Transit and Smart Mobility segment, securing an additional mandate from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to deploy its cutting-edge, end-to-end Automated Fare Collection (AFC) solution. Valued at approximately Rs 50 crore, the order expands Aurionpro's existing engagement with MMRDA for Mumbai Metro Lines 4 and 4A, announced last year, and extends the deployment of its AFC system to six additional stations under Mumbai Metro Line 5 - Phase I.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 2:04 PM IST