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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurionpro Solutions secures additional order of Rs 50 cr from MMRDA

Aurionpro Solutions secures additional order of Rs 50 cr from MMRDA

Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

Aurionpro Solutions announced a significant order win in its Transit and Smart Mobility segment, securing an additional mandate from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to deploy its cutting-edge, end-to-end Automated Fare Collection (AFC) solution. Valued at approximately Rs 50 crore, the order expands Aurionpro's existing engagement with MMRDA for Mumbai Metro Lines 4 and 4A, announced last year, and extends the deployment of its AFC system to six additional stations under Mumbai Metro Line 5 - Phase I.

 

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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