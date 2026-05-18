Axis Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1237.1, down 0.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 2.85% in last one year as compared to a 5.31% slide in NIFTY and a 3.49% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1237.1, down 0.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 23620.35. The Sensex is at 75201.36, down 0.05%.Axis Bank Ltd has lost around 8.68% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 53710.35, down 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 72.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1238.5, down 0.66% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd jumped 2.85% in last one year as compared to a 5.31% slide in NIFTY and a 3.49% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 15.83 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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