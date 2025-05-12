Monday, May 12, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Electricals soars after strong Q4 performance

Bajaj Electricals soars after strong Q4 performance

Image

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Bajaj Electricals jumped 14.91% to Rs 610.40 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 59.05 crore in Q4 FY25, which is two times the PAT of Rs 29.31 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

Total revenue from operations increased by 6.51% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 1,265.47 crore during the period under review.

Total expenses rose by 3.85% to Rs 137.11 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24. This was primarily on account of higher raw material costs (up 15.9% YoY), higher purchases of traded goods (up 6.9% YoY) and higher employee expenses (up 14.6% YoY).

The company reported a net exceptional item of Rs 21.37 crore in the fourth quarter.

 

In March 2025 quarter, the company liquidated few immovable properties. It has recorded a profit of Rs 30.13 crore on these transactions.

Also Read

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Nifty IT index soars 6%, sees sharpest intra-day rally since April 2020

Sensex, BSE, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: At day's high, Sensex climbs 2900 pts to 82,380; Nifty at 24,900 on Ind-Pak truce

consumer price index, e-Commerce

E-commerce firms brace for disruptions amid India-Pakistan ceasefire

Operation Sindoor

Air Force details how Pak's aerial attacks were repelled during Op Sindoor

Share Market

Navin Fluorine shares fall 3% post Q4 results: Here's what brokerages say

Further, the company incurred an expense of Rs 8.76 crore, which pertained to the voluntary retirement scheme for its Nashik factory.

Accordingly, profit before tax in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 71.25 crore, which is nearly three times the pre-tax profit of Rs 24.45 crore registered in Q4 FY24.

Tax outgo for the March 2025 quarter was Rs 12.20 crore. The company had written back taxes amounting to Rs 4.86 crore in the March 2024 quarter.

For FY25, the durable appliances maker has recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 133.42 crore (down 1.8% YoY) and total revenue of Rs 4,828.43 crore (up 4% YoY).

Bajaj Electricals is a consumer appliances and lighting solutions company. Its business portfolio spans consumer products (appliances, fans, cookware) and lighting solutions (consumer and professional lighting).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dr Reddys Lab jumps after Q4 PAT rises 22% YoY

Dr Reddys Lab jumps after Q4 PAT rises 22% YoY

Venkys (India) slides after Q4 PAT tumble 60% YoY to Rs 13 cr

Venkys (India) slides after Q4 PAT tumble 60% YoY to Rs 13 cr

Premier Explosives Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Premier Explosives Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

TFCI jumps after Q4 PAT rises 48% YoY to Rs 30 cr

TFCI jumps after Q4 PAT rises 48% YoY to Rs 30 cr

Fusion Finance concludes its rights issue with fund raise of Rs 800 cr

Fusion Finance concludes its rights issue with fund raise of Rs 800 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPVR Inox Q4 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon