Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 11:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Jay Ambe Supermarkets' cart brims with gains on listing day

BSE SME Jay Ambe Supermarkets' cart brims with gains on listing day

Image

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Shares of Jay Ambe Supermarkets was trading at Rs 82.95 on the BSE, a premium of 6.35% compared with the issue price of Rs 78.

The scrip was listed at Rs 79, a premium of 1.28% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 82.95 and a low of Rs 79. About 10.22 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Jay Ambe Supermarkets's IPO was subscribed 59.84 times. The issue opened for bidding on 10 September 2025 and it closed on 12 September 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 74 Rs 78 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 23,64,800 shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 52.46% post IPO from 71.51% pre-IPO.

Ahead of the IPO, Jay Ambe Enterprises on 9 September 2025, raised Rs 5.24 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 6.72 lakh shares at Rs 78 each to 3 anchor investors.

Also Read

office space

Awfis Space up 3% on delivering 67,000 sq.ft. innovation hub to eBay

Modi, Narendra Modi

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge, Kejriwal extend birthday greetings to PM Modi

Donald Trump, Trump

Why Trump's renewed push to nix quarterly reporting may succeed this time

Bharat Electronics

Bharat Electronics gains 2% on new order wins; good time to buy the stock?

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty tops 25,300; SMIDs in green; PSBs shares outperform

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to purchasing existing store located at Nana Chiloda, Ahmedabad, purchase fit-outs for three new stores, to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purpose.

Jay Ambe Supermarkets is engaged in the business of trading of FMCG material, grocery, home textile, home dor, cloths, or apparels, toys, gift articles, footwear and other house hold items, via supermarkets. The company also operates its business through retail marts via franchise model. City Square Mart is a brand owned by the company. As on 31st March 2025, the company had 115 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 47.35 crore and net profit of Rs 2.75 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mangal Electrical drops after reporting weak Q1 numbers

Mangal Electrical drops after reporting weak Q1 numbers

NSE SME Galaxy Medicare's star dims on debut

NSE SME Galaxy Medicare's star dims on debut

Volumes spurt at KNR Constructions Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at KNR Constructions Ltd counter

Agarwal Industrial Corp rises after bagging major supply contract from IOCL

Agarwal Industrial Corp rises after bagging major supply contract from IOCL

MobiKwik slumps on reporting Rs 26 crore fraud incident in Haryana

MobiKwik slumps on reporting Rs 26 crore fraud incident in Haryana

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOWorld Athletics Championship 2025Top Stocks To BuyPM Modi 75th BirthdayLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon