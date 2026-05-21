CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd up for third straight session

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 862.15, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.79% in last one year as compared to a 3.98% slide in NIFTY and a 14.01% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 862.15, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 23630.9. The Sensex is at 75137.86, down 0.24%. CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd has gained around 4.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40154.95, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 41.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 862.7, up 0.86% on the day. CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is up 23.79% in last one year as compared to a 3.98% slide in NIFTY and a 14.01% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 100.04 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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