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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China stocks slip as weak economic data fuels slowdown concerns

China stocks slip as weak economic data fuels slowdown concerns

Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
Chinese stocks ended slightly lower on Monday as a fresh batch of weak economic data pointed to slowing growth in the worlds second-largest economy. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.09% to close at 4,132, while the Shenzhen Component lost 0.2%.

Investors reacted to softer readings across key sectors. New home prices in 70 major cities dropped 3.5% from a year earlier in April, while fixed-asset investment fell 1.6% in the first four months of 2026. Retail sales grew just 0.2%, marking the weakest pace since December 2022, and industrial production slowed to 4.1%, its weakest growth since July 2023.

The only positive sign came from the urban unemployment rate, which eased to 5.2%, the lowest level in three months. The overall data reinforced concerns about a broad slowdown in Chinas economy and increased expectations for future policy support, although authorities are still taking a cautious approach.

 

Market attention is now shifting to the Communist Partys Politburo meeting in July, where investors hope for clearer signals on growth targets and stimulus measures. Among major decliners, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China fell 0.83%, Zijin Mining dropped 2.64%, Contemporary Amperex Technology lost 0.86%, and BYD declined 1.44%.

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

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