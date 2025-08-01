Friday, August 01, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Credo Brands Marketing Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Credo Brands Marketing Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Partly Paidup, Ram Ratna Wires Ltd, Dhanuka Agritech Ltd and Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 August 2025.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Partly Paidup, Ram Ratna Wires Ltd, Dhanuka Agritech Ltd and Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 August 2025.

Credo Brands Marketing Ltd tumbled 19.98% to Rs 132.2 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10440 shares in the past one month.

 

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Partly Paidup lost 19.38% to Rs 360.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 352 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 545 shares in the past one month.

Ram Ratna Wires Ltd crashed 12.41% to Rs 679.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18684 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4223 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Prajwal Revanna

Special court convicts former Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna in rape case

VIX VAPOUR RISING, markets crash, sensex

Stock Market LIVE: Infosys, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel drag Sensex 440 pts; PNB Housing down 17%

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

'We have proof': Rahul Gandhi alleges EC involved in 'vote chori' for BJP

London weather forecast ENG vs IND 5th Test

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 weather updates: London rain forecast today

ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 2 live scorecard

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 5th Test Day 2: All eyes on Nair; play to resume at 3.30 pm IST

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd dropped 11.76% to Rs 1688.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 43416 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3770 shares in the past one month.

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd pared 9.58% to Rs 305.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes spurt at Chalet Hotels Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Chalet Hotels Ltd counter

SML Isuzu spurts as Q1 PAT jumps 44% YoY to Rs 67 cr

SML Isuzu spurts as Q1 PAT jumps 44% YoY to Rs 67 cr

Ashok Leyland's total sales rises 8% YoY in July 25

Ashok Leyland's total sales rises 8% YoY in July 25

Nifty slides below 24,650; oil & gas shares decline

Nifty slides below 24,650; oil & gas shares decline

L&T's Minerals & Metals unit bags large EPC order from Hindustan Zinc

L&T's Minerals & Metals unit bags large EPC order from Hindustan Zinc

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon