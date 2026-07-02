Crompton Greaves gains on bagging 30-cr order from MSEDCL

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals rose 1.71% to Rs 274 after securing a domestic order worth Rs 29.77 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for supply of 1,397 solar photovoltaic water pumping systems.

The order involves design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of off-grid DC solar pumps, along with five-year warranty, maintenance and remote monitoring system under the PM-KUSUM-B scheme across Maharashtra.

The order is to be executed within 60 days from the issuance of the notice to proceed or work order. The company said the contract does not involve any related party transactions.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals manufactures and markets a wide range of consumer products, including fans, lighting solutions, pumps, and home appliances such as water heaters, coolers, mixer grinders, and irons.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals reported a standalone net loss of Rs 536.81 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 170.54 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 10.90% year-on-year to Rs 2,083.30 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026, versus Rs 1,878.50 crore a year earlier.

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