Volumes spurt at Zensar Technologies Ltd counter

Zensar Technologies Ltd registered volume of 296.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 48.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.07 lakh shares

Sonata Software Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd, TBO Tek Ltd, C.E. Info Systems Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 July 2026.

Zensar Technologies Ltd registered volume of 296.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 48.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.07 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.90% to Rs.472.50. Volumes stood at 7.49 lakh shares in the last session.

Sonata Software Ltd witnessed volume of 224.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.54 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.84% to Rs.277.00. Volumes stood at 6.94 lakh shares in the last session.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd clocked volume of 453.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25.99 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.41% to Rs.412.55. Volumes stood at 190 lakh shares in the last session.

TBO Tek Ltd clocked volume of 15.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.51 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.92% to Rs.1,525.90. Volumes stood at 3.6 lakh shares in the last session.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd witnessed volume of 24.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.97 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.90% to Rs.912.70. Volumes stood at 18.54 lakh shares in the last session.

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