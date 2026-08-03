Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Falls 2.45%

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has added 10.4% over last one month compared to 7.19% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.44% rise in the SENSEX

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd lost 2.45% today to trade at Rs 13751. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.13% to quote at 65063.4. The index is up 7.19 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Voltas Ltd decreased 0.24% and Titan Company Ltd lost 0.2% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 9.94 % over last one year compared to the 2.13% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has added 10.4% over last one month compared to 7.19% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.44% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2420 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 64009 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 18471.5 on 25 Sep 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 9605.05 on 30 Mar 2026.

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