Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1274.9, down 1.2% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 2.13% in last one year as compared to a 4.38% slide in NIFTY and a 11.99% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1274.9, down 1.2% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 23467.1. The Sensex is at 74624.13, up 0.48%.Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has lost around 0.96% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24214.25, down 1.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1284, down 0.89% on the day. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd jumped 2.13% in last one year as compared to a 4.38% slide in NIFTY and a 11.99% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 33.42 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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