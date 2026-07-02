Euro bounces as rebound from one-year low extends
Euro bounced today, cutting the losses seen in last session. EUR/USD pair currently quotes at 1.1452, up 0.32% on the day after briefly testing lows under 1.1400 mark. Gains in the single currency follow a steep correction in the US dollar index which has broken under 101 mark to test around one and half week low. EUR/INR quotes at 109.09, up 0.20% on the day. European equities are little changed today. EUR/USD is appearing steady now after a sharp 1.70% slide in last week that has pulled the counter near one-year low.
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First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 2:16 PM IST