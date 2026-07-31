Expleo Solutions Ltd Slips 11.37%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 2.85%

Expleo Solutions Ltd has added 1.15% over last one month compared to 15.25% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.4% rise in the SENSEX

Expleo Solutions Ltd fell 11.37% today to trade at Rs 804.8. The BSE Information Technology index is down 2.85% to quote at 29065.17. The index is up 15.25 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd decreased 6.44% and Quick Heal Technologies Ltd lost 4.84% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 16.5 % over last one year compared to the 3.93% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Expleo Solutions Ltd has added 1.15% over last one month compared to 15.25% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.4% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4396 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6268 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1248 on 30 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 644.1 on 30 Mar 2026.

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