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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterlite Technologies Ltd Spurts 5%

Sterlite Technologies Ltd Spurts 5%

Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Sterlite Technologies Ltd has lost 5.81% over last one month compared to 1.59% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 1.4% rise in the SENSEX

Sterlite Technologies Ltd gained 5% today to trade at Rs 556.5. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.79% to quote at 3570.94. The index is down 1.59 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HFCL Ltd increased 3.43% and Pace Digitek Ltd added 0.96% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 22.75 % over last one year compared to the 3.93% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd has lost 5.81% over last one month compared to 1.59% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 1.4% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8632 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.48 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 684.45 on 05 Jun 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 84.65 on 27 Jan 2026.

 

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 9:50 AM IST