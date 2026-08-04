GIFT August indicate positive start for equities

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT August 2026 futures currently traded 47.50 points higher, suggesting a positive opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 922.26 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,571.18 crore in the Indian equity market on 30 July 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have bought shares worth Rs 922.26 crore so far in August (till 03 August 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 5,778.99 crore in July, Rs 49,028.63 crore in June and Rs 55,963.33 crore in May.

Global Markets:

Asian markets made cautious gains at the start of trading as investors followed a global rally, with oil prices holding near the lowest levels ​in weeks as the U.S.-Iran conflict remained at a stalemate.

Oil prices made limited gains as trading resumed in Asia, with Brent crude up 0.6% at $84.29 a barrel, after falling to a three-week low ​on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump said he had held off on a ​fresh attack on Iran as a gesture of goodwill in peace talks. However, Tehran has denied that any negotiations ‌are ??taking place.

Market pricing continues to indicate that September's ​Federal Reserve meeting will bring an increase to interest rates. Fed ​funds futures are ??pricing an implied 65% probability of a 25-basis-point hike at the U.S. central bank's next two-day meeting ending on September 16, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Federal Reserve Bank of ??New York ​President John Williams reportedly said he remained optimistic that inflation pressures ​are on track to ease gradually, but said the Fed will hike rates if inflation doesn't slow.

Overnight in the US, markets took confidence from ​data showing that U.S. manufacturing activity increased to the highest level in more than ​four years in July, sending the Dow Jones to a record ??close.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 693.38 points, or 1.32%, to 53,178.41, the S&P 500 gained 110.78 points, or 1.48%, to 7,600.50 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 540.04 points, or 2.13%, to 25,913.90.

Investors will receive several readings on the labor market this week, culminating with the government jobs report on Friday.

Domestic Market:

The benchmark indices ended higher on Monday, extending gains for the fourth consecutive trading session. The rally was driven by a sharp decline in Brent crude oil prices amid easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Continued foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows over the past few sessions further boosted sentiment.

Broad-based buying lifted most sectoral indices, while the midcap and smallcap indices also ended in the green. The Nifty settled above the 24,750 mark, supported by gains in IT and private banking stocks.

Technically, immediate resistance is seen around the 24,800 level, while the 24,100 zone is expected to act as key support.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 544.39 points or 0.70% to 78,639.03. The Nifty 50 index rose 390.70 points or 1.60% to 24,774.30. In four consecutive sessions, the Sensex rallied 2.44% while the Nifty jumped 3.29%.

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