GIFT Nifty hints at negative opening for equities

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty June 2026 futures currently traded 98.50 points lower, suggesting a red opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 821.75 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,856.88 crore in the Indian equity market on 25 May 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 31,406.90 crore so far in May (till 25 May 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 70,135.46 crore in April, Rs 122,540.41 crore in March and Rs 6,640.78 crore in February.

Global Markets:

Asian markets traded mixed on Tuesday even as investor sentiment remained supported by hopes for a breakthrough in the U.S.-Iran peace talks.

President Donald Trump said Monday negotiations with Iran were proceeding nicely, though he warned that the U.S. could resume attacks if the talks failed.

In a sign of how tenuous the negotiations were, the U.S. Central Command said that it conducted self-defense strikes targeting Iranian missile launch sites and boats attempting to lay mines in the south of the Islamic Republic.

Markets in U.S. were closed on Monday on account of holiday for Memorial Day.

Last week, stocks rose on Friday as Treasury yields eased, resulting in a winning week for Wall Street despite heightened volatility.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 294.04 points, or 0.58%, to end at 50,579.70. The 30-stock index hit an intraday all-time high and posted another record close. The S&P 500 rose 0.37% to settle at 7,473.47. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.19%, ending at 26,343.97.

Domestic Market:

The key equity benchmarks surged on Monday as plunging crude oil prices and rising hopes of a US-Iran peace deal sparked a powerful risk-on rally across global markets. Robust buying in banking and financial stocks propelled the Nifty decisively above the 24,000 mark, while broad-based momentum lifted all sectoral indices on the BSE into positive territory.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged 1,073.61 points or 1.42% to 76,488.96. The Nifty 50 index added 312.40 points or 1.32% to 24,031.70. in the past two trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty increased 1.74% and 0.91%, respectively.

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