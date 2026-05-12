Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2289.1, down 2.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 61.5% in last one year as compared to a 4.21% slide in NIFTY and a 12.6% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2289.1, down 2.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.15% on the day, quoting at 23542.8. The Sensex is at 75030.71, down 1.3%.Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added around 4.38% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 8.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24170.45, down 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2291.4, down 2.78% on the day. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd jumped 61.5% in last one year as compared to a 4.21% slide in NIFTY and a 12.6% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 44.71 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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